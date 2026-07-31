Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 35 Liam Evans

2025 stats: Did not play

2026 outlook

Evans’ role is set, unless he can do something to change it. Right now, though, it’s tough with how well Tate Sandell has performed. Not sure there is anything Evans could do himself to change that.

It would be up to Sandell falling apart for Evans to get a real chance. But, still, it’s about continuing to push himself every single time. Whether that is a rep in practice, or whatever it might end up being.

Evans is entering his third season at OU, so he understands everything. His impact might not really be felt on Saturdays, but every cog is important every step of the way.

Evans will be ready if the time comes, but this position is still all about Sandell until something is altered.

2026 special teams outlook

Some units look solid. There are others that OU fans would love to see upgraded. And we’ll find out together how it all looks for Doug Deakin and crew. Kicker is solid, obviously, with Tate Sandell. No worries. Punter will be a two-man race between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich, as Ulrich attempts to win the job back from Miller. The story, though, is in the return game. Just about every OU fan wants to see the special in the special teams from that department. Return some kickoffs, bust some big ones on punt returns. It feels as though the personnel is there, but everybody is in a wait-and-see type of vibe.