Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 37 Prince Ijioma

2025 stats: Played in 12 games, started in 10; 39 tackles, four pass breakups (Mississippi Valley State)

2026 outlook

As you started to see more players leaving OU via the transfer portal, you realized the Sooners needed to stock up. Now it’s not always the most exciting players ever, but it’s crucial.

That’s where someone like Ijioma comes in. The staff is very familiar with him, usually accompanying Nigel Smith on recruiting trips. So he is not someone new.

He took a chance on himself to jump into the portal and see what his market might look like. It might be hard for him to see the field, but there are ways he can help. Whether that’s practice or on special teams, he can contribute.

And after the initial two cornerbacks, the door really is open for anyone. You assume some guys will step up, but if it’s Ijioma, then so be it.

Having a first-year coach in LaMar Morgan means everything is on the table.

2026 cornerback outlook

OU has a potent one-two combination to begin things here with Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen. Two guys who have proven they can compete and thrive at the highest level. Nothing should change in that regard now that LaMar Morgan is running the room. After that, though, it could get interesting. You expect Jacobe Johnson to be in the mix, and OU wanted Dakoda Fields for a reason. But filling out that rotation might be something we all learn about together in August during preseason camp. We’ll see how quickly Morgan can figure out who works best.