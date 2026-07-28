Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 38 Owen Heinecke

2025 stats: Played in 13 games, started in five; 74 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, forced fumble

2026 outlook

Well, well, look who has returned. That is a half joke because it sure felt like Heinecke was out the door following last season.

But he is back, and that feels like it has changed the trajectory of where this team could go for this season. One player shouldn’t mean that much, but it just might when it comes to the caliber of Heinecke.

He made the leap from being just a special teams guy to being one of the most reliable and productive members of the defense. After taking over the starting role, Heinecke never looked back.

Heinecke and Kip Lewis should make one of the best one-two combos at inside linebacker in the conference and the country.

Nobody will be underestimating Heinecke this season, so it will be interesting to see how he can back up such a big-time breakout season.

2026 linebacker outlook

One decision changed this room in a dramatic way. Owen Heinecke is back, OK. You already knew OU had one of its leaders with Kip Lewis. But getting Heinecke back as well makes this position as dangerous as it has been in recent years. That duo will be one of the best in the conference, and then it’s about development behind them. Guys like James Nesta getting the shot to show what they can do. And trying to figure out where Cole Sullivan fits into the puzzle. He is a piece, but where exactly will be something we’re all going to watch.