Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 40 Matthew Nelson

2025 stats: N/A (high school senior)

2026 outlook

Just learn and keep learning. Nobody is expecting Nelson to be a first-year sensation for the Sooners. And now with the five-for-five rule, you really don’t have to panic if things aren’t looking all rosy after year one.

So take this year for what it should be. Develop, learn some good habits and watch the older guys in the room and how you need to go about your business.

You could see in spring that Nelson is just not at the same physical level of the other guys with his size. Again, that is OK for right now. Not a knock on him. If he puts in the work, starting with preseason camp, he can make some gains.

And if Nelson can really make an impression, maybe he will get a crack at special teams. Easiest way to earn the trust of the coaching staff, been proven for years now.

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.