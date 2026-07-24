Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 42 Wyatt Gilmore

2025 stats: Played in four games, one tackle, 1.0 tackle for loss, forced fumble

2026 outlook

Right or wrong, you enter your third season with not much playing time, you start to wonder about someone’s future.

Gilmore has not had a dramatic impact since arriving at OU, or at least it has not occurred on the field. He did have that one moment to shine when he forced a fumble against Temple last season.

However, he is back for a third season. And it seems clear the coaches were not showing him the door or suggesting he hit the portal.

Right now, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has earned the benefit of the doubt. He is someone who can get the best of his guys, even if it happens a lot later in the process.

Maybe Gilmore can see a bit more time in 2026 and show what he can do?

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.