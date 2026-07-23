Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 43 Grayson Miller

2025 stats: Played in 12 games, 59 punts, 45.8 average, 25 inside 20, 24 of 50+

2026 outlook

Special teams had a few surprises last season, and Miller was right up there with the best of them. Took advantage of Jacob Ulrich suffering an early-season injury and never looked back.

Unfortunately, his final impression was his worst one. Miller picked a horrible time to have his worst performance in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

So now we wonder if Miller will still be the guy this season. Or did he just find lightning in a bottle and rode that wave throughout last season?

Not sure anybody really knows the answer yet because the spring reports were not all that glowing about how Miller was performing.

Either way, it’s a job he can win, but it is also a job he must win again and won’t just have it handed to him.

2026 special teams outlook

Some units look solid. There are others that OU fans would love to see upgraded. And we’ll find out together how it all looks for Doug Deakin and crew. Kicker is solid, obviously, with Tate Sandell. No worries. Punter will be a two-man race between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich, as Ulrich attempts to win the job back from Miller. The story, though, is in the return game. Just about every OU fan wants to see the special in the special teams from that department. Return some kickoffs, bust some big ones on punt returns. It feels as though the personnel is there, but everybody is in a wait-and-see type of vibe.