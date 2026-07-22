Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 44 Taylor Wein

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games, started eight; 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, interception, forced fumble

2026 outlook

Wein definitely will not be sneaking up on anybody this season. Nobody is doubting what he can do once he is on the field.

Weird how a narrative can change in such a short period of time, but it is true. Wein goes from being the unproven one to now, well, the leader of the room. And one of the leaders of the OU defense.

He is OK with that and so are the Sooners. Wein waited for his chance and exploded into relevancy last season. He will have to maintain that this season, while also bringing along some of the other guys in the room.

Wein has been a tremendous story for everyone about sticking with the program and developing and being ready.

Now he will have to show he is not a flash in the pan. Opposing teams know who he is now, how does he respond?

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.