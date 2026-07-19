Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 47 James Nesta

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games, four tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss

2026 outlook

If there is one player where Owen Heinecke returning might really alter his 2026 plans, it feels like it is Nesta.

We entered spring talking about how Nesta was going to have to step up. He simply didn’t have a choice. Now if he did? Just add him to what the Sooners can throw out there at linebacker. But the pressure is a bit off now that Heinecke is back in the fold.

Nesta is someone the coaches are clearly high on and believe he can make an impact. No longer juggling baseball and football, he’s a linebacker and linebacker only. You just start to see things click the more and more you’re in a Venables-led defense.

That is sort of the hope with Nesta. He has waited for his time. And this season could be his time to strike. He will get more opportunities, for sure, just maybe not as many as what we thought back in March.

2026 linebacker outlook

One decision changed this room in a dramatic way. Owen Heinecke is back, OK. You already knew OU had one of its leaders with Kip Lewis. But getting Heinecke back as well makes this position as dangerous as it has been in recent years. That duo will be one of the best in the conference, and then it’s about development behind them. Guys like James Nesta getting the shot to show what they can do. And trying to figure out where Cole Sullivan fits into the puzzle. He is a piece, but where exactly will be something we’re all going to watch.