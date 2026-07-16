Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 50 Seth Freeman

2025 stats: Did not play

2026 outlook

Freeman was considered the best long snapper for his class. But, well, not sure he is actually going to be needed for the Sooners in 2026.

On the plus side, though? Freeman is learning whatever he didn’t know from a world-class starter like Ben Anderson. So that when it is time to pass that torch, Freeman will absolutely be ready.

You don’t want to assume anything in college football, but it feels like Anderson should be able to stay healthy. However, if not, Freeman will be called into action, and we’ll find out where exactly he stands at this moment.

Freeman was also named to the SEC fall Academic Honor Roll.

2026 special teams outlook

Some units look solid. There are others that OU fans would love to see upgraded. And we’ll find out together how it all looks for Doug Deakin and crew. Kicker is solid, obviously, with Tate Sandell. No worries. Punter will be a two-man race between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich, as Ulrich attempts to win the job back from Miller. The story, though, is in the return game. Just about every OU fan wants to see the special in the special teams from that department. Return some kickoffs, bust some big ones on punt returns. It feels as though the personnel is there, but everybody is in a wait-and-see type of vibe.