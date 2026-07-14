Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 52 Noah Best

2025 stats: N/A (high school senior)

2026 outlook

The high school offensive line class is not a big one by any means. However, they could prove to be more important than initially thought.

One name that fits that bill is Best. Backup center is not a glamorous spot, but we all saw how important it was for Febechi Nwaiwu to be able to make that move when Jake Maikkula went down.

Best is going in that direction, and the early spring returns were very positive. Positive enough to already have him in the two-deep? Time will tell. But just because it’s a small group doesn’t mean it cannot matter.

Best was probably set for the four-game redshirt season. Since that doesn’t exist? Well, Best will tell us just how many games he might play in 2026.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.