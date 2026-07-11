Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 55 Eddy Pierre-Louis

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games, made six starts at left guard

2026 outlook

This was never meant to be disrespectful to anyone else with the OU offensive line. However, any quintet that didn’t include Pierre-Louis simply meant it was a group that could reach max potential.

Harsh, but true. That’s how good Pierre-Louis can be and how good the OU offensive line should be with him in the fold.

The line just looked different when Pierre-Louis took over in November. More physical, more nasty, more of, well, more. Just the type of group OU fans had been hoping they would see throughout the whole season.

Nasty is great ‘n all, but discipline is going to be needed, too. It’s something Pierre-Louis knows full well. He has to be mature, has to be smart, and he absolutely can develop into something special.

There is nobody in the interior better than EPL at his best. It’s up to Pierre-Louis to make sure he is always at that type of level.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.