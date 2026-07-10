Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 56 Michael Fasusi

2025 stats: Played in 11 games, started 10 at left tackle

2026 outlook

How’s about this for a welcome to college football, Fasusi made his initial start of his career under the lights against Michigan?

From that point right there, you knew he was ready for every and any moment. And he was. Fasusi was one of the best freshmen in the country, period. And certainly one of the best freshmen tackles.

Fasusi is a cornerstone for what OU is looking to do in 2026 and beyond. You can almost hear the enthusiasm with his teammates when they start talking about just how good this sophomore can become.

Where the shift goes from here is about consistency. It becomes about leadership. He’s young, but this line? Fasusi is a massive part of it and where it goes from here.

If he makes yet another leap this season, look out. Fasusi could already cement himself as one of the best in the conference, country by season’s end.

2026 offensive tackle outlook

This is an interesting one for OU. Because on one hand, you have every right to be excited about the starting tackles. With E’Marion Harris and Michael Fasusi, that is about as potent as you’re going to find. Fasusi was starting to find that potential as a starter during the latter part of last season. Harris was a two-year starter at Arkansas. The depth after that? That’s going to be the question. Does OU have the guys it needs if something were to happen to Harris or Fasusi? If you’re an OU fan, well, maybe, hopefully, you just will never have to find out.