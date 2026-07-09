Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 57 Gunnar Allen

2025 stats: Played in two games

2026 outlook

Allen has played in three career games at OU. But it is clear that, one, Allen has enjoyed his time in Norman. He keeps coming back.

And two? Well, the coaches must really appreciate what Allen has brought to the table year after year after year. Because in an era where no spots are guaranteed and people come and go like crazy each year, Allen has been a mainstay.

No debate as to what OU is looking for from Allen for one more season. Keep bringing that work ethic and determination to every single practice. Keep making your teammates better by being at your best.

It will be interesting to watch if guys like Allen become a thing of yesteryear in this college football climate. As for Allen? He will get that one last season.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.