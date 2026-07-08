Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 58 James Carrington

2025 stats: N/A (high school senior)

2026 outlook

A lot of the talk for defensive tackle is about guys who have already been on campus trying to make that leap. Is it possible that Carrington can accelerate his own pace?

Carrington fared very well in spring, mentioned multiple times by coaches and teammates. However, there is always a qualifier to that for a freshman. Looking good in the basics and fundamentals in spring is one thing. Being able to show it when the lights come on is another.

The positive news, though, is it feels like Carrington is right where you want him to be. Just learning, developing, climbing the rungs of the ladder.

Keep Carrington with Todd Bates and see just how good he can become. Maybe it happens in 2026, but more likely? Let’s look ahead to 2027 and beyond.

2026 defensive tackle outlook

Well, you know OU has two mammoth stars in David Stone and Jayden Jackson. They might be among the best in the entire country and definitely the best one-two combo in the country. After that, though, where does this group go? That is why the spring was so imperative to give guys like Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson opportunities to show what they can do. This defense only works if there is depth in the interior. You cannot have a massive dip in production after Stone and Jackson. That’s the job ahead for Todd Bates.