Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 60 Caleb Nitta

2025 stats: Played in 11 games, started final nine at center (Western Kentucky)

2026 outlook

Nitta has been on both sides of the equation. He began his career at Virginia Tech, didn’t see much time. Then transferred to Western Kentucky for last season and got that playing time he was looking for.

Fared so well there that it opened the door for Nitta to get another shot at a Power Four school and now at OU for 2026.

What OU had to like was the versatility Nitta brings. He played a whole lot of center at Western Kentucky, but he can play any interior spot. That already proves to be crucial in trying to maintain and build depth.

Nitta is pumped about getting this chance. We’ll see how quickly he can adapt and adjust and get comfortable with Bill Bedenbaugh and what OU is trying to accomplish.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.