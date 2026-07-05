Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 61 Kenny Wermy

2025 stats: Played in six games (Central Oklahoma)

2026 outlook

Interesting case study here. Wermy began his career as a walk-on at OU. After a couple of seasons, then left for the chance to play.

He did, seeing action in six games last season at UCO. But you know what? He wanted to be a Sooner again. And it’s clear that his attitude and work ethic the first time around was enough for the OU coaches to open the door again.

Seeing both ends of the spectrum, you know Wermy understands what he needs to do. This is about making the rest of the line better. Work as hard as you can to push them and do whatever is asked.

When you embrace the role you’re given, you become that much bigger of an asset to the program. Wermy has done that.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.