Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 64 Sean Hutton

2025 stats: Did not play, redshirted

2026 outlook

Hutton just has that OUDNA in him. Even if he never plays a meaningful down with the Sooners, he means something to the program.

His father attended OU. And Hutton was high school teammates with offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.

All Hutton can do is keep pushing forward and working as hard as he can. He has shown the willingness to take coaching and trying to improve.

He understands his role. If Hutton can provide depth at practice or get the defense ready as part of the scout team, then he’s doing his part toward getting OU where it wants to go.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.