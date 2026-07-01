Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 65 Jayden Jackson

2025 stats: Played in 12 games, started six; 28 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks

2026 outlook

There is a reason OU fans believe they have the one-two combo in the entire country at defensive tackle. There is David Stone, and then there is Jackson. And funny enough, Jackson seems to have almost slipped people’s minds.

Maybe it’s the injury history? But it feels incredibly, well, dumb to forget to mention what Jackson brings to the table. Nobody has any issues with Stone getting the recognition. However, leaving Jackson off any top tackle list? Do so at your own risk.

Now Jackson will have to stay healthy for a whole season. It feels like that shoulder is just a nagging thing that never goes away. To his credit, he only missed one game, and not sure Kent State should ever count as a missed game.

Jackson fought through it last season and sat out spring to get ready for what’s about to come. He knows what to expect from his position. Jackson has always been solid, will be again. Can he be that difference maker? Someone who OU can count on to make that game-changing defensive play late in a contest? That’s about all that’s left for Jackson to check off.

2026 defensive tackle outlook

Well, you know OU has two mammoth stars in David Stone and Jayden Jackson. They might be among the best in the entire country and definitely the best one-two combo in the country. After that, though, where does this group go? That is why the spring was so imperative to give guys like Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson opportunities to show what they can do. This defense only works if there is depth in the interior. You cannot have a massive dip in production after Stone and Jackson. That’s the job ahead for Todd Bates.