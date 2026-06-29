Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 68 Owen Hollenbeck

2025 stats: Did not play, redshirted

2026 outlook

You didn’t hear much about Hollenbeck, good or bad, when it came to the 2025 season. A redshirt wasn’t a negative sign, just the reality of what his season was.

Moving forward, though, OU needs a backup center. Of course, nobody is hoping or expecting anything to happen to Jake Maikkula. But if it does, someone like Hollenbeck needs to be ready to step in.

Can always be seen as a positive when you don’t play, but still get it done academically. Hollenbeck making the Honor Roll at least gives the impression he was as locked in as he could be to what he could control.

Hollenbeck is among a pretty stout group of linemen who need to make those incremental improvements so the room is overall better.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.