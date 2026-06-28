Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 69 Jake Maikkula

2025 stats: Played in 11 games, started 10 games at center

2026 outlook

Man, everybody is happy to see Maikkula is physically back to where he wants to be. And quite frankly, where OU is going to need him to be.

It’s not a storyline brought up all too much, but Maikkula did indeed miss the final two games of last season, including the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Would it have been different if he was in the lineup? We’ll simply never know.

What we do know is that Maikkula will be the glue to this offensive line. Any good center has to play that role, and Maikkula knows full well that is what is expected of him.

Guess the question is how much better can Maikkula get? Now in his second season in Norman and getting a full winter and spring to work on things, where might Maikkula surprise up and improve from 2025? The more, obviously, the better.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.