Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 70 Ryan Fodje

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games, four starts at right tackle, two at right guard

2026 outlook

It is very hard to imagine a quintet for OU at the offensive line that doesn’t include Fodje. Feels like if this line is going to live up to its potential and show the improvement, Fodje is going to be one of the guys.

But he’ll have to earn it. You look at it right now, and though Fodje can play tackle, he seems like an interior dude heading into the season. His initial four starts of the season came at tackle. However, going down the stretch? Fodje was the answer at right guard.

So if Fodje can earn that spot, that’s a great thing for OU and the ceiling of where this line can go. He can also fill in at tackle in a pinch if injuries or something else might happen. Fodje has an extremely bright future, but OU will need his present to be just as special.

A key piece toward determining where this offense goes in the fall.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.