Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 71 Peyton Joseph

2025 stats: Played in six games

2026 outlook

Guess the question is wondering how long will it take for Joseph to get comfortable and start making a real impact? Truth be told, thought we would hear a lot more about Joseph during his initial spring at OU.

Maybe it was the adjustment period or something else, but Joseph was not a name that was uttered all too often. But if he can put it all together? There is a lot to like for someone his size with the interior.

Playing six games as a true freshman for a Power 4 team? That gives an idea of what Joseph can bring to the table if he’s in a good space in all facets of the game.

OU is going to need to build the depth for the interior guys. But you want it to be legitimate depth, so it’s up to Joseph to make sure he is included in that group.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.