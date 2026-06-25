Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 72 Fred Hinton

2025 stats: Played 12 games, started six (Eastern Kentucky)

2026 outlook

The flashy additions for OU in the transfer portal happened during that initial week. That makes sense, but you have to fill out the entire roster.

So even though a name like Hinton didn’t get the oohs and aahs from the OU fans, it could be something that means a lot going forward.

It was at a lower level, but Hinton has shown he can start during his time at Eastern Kentucky. Now nobody is expecting Hinton to be among the first five for the Sooners in 2026. However, you have to have guys that can be ready in a pinch because everything can change in one snap.

Hinton has good size for an interior guy, and we’ll all find out together what Bill Bedenbaugh might be able to bring out of him.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.