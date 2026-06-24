Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 73 Deacon Schmitt

2025 stats: N/A (high school senior)

2026 outlook

Maybe Schmitt can make it a little interesting? Conventional wisdom and logic says never expect too much from a true freshman offensive lineman. The majority of them are not like a Michael Fasusi or Ryan Fodje.

Usually, it’s going to take a good bit of time to get acclimated to everything. And though it does feel it will be that way with Schmitt, his spring was a step in the right direction.

Talk to any of the older linemen on campus, and they did not hesitate to mention that Schmitt was someone adjusting incredibly well right from the jump.

It is still hard to really envision Schmitt getting any meaningful time. But time? Yea, don’t be surprised if Schmitt is included in that redshirt rule group and sees some action.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.