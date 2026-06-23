Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 74 Darius Afalava

2025 stats: Did not play, redshirt

2026 outlook

You really hope that spring injury doesn’t derail the Afalava development. Because as he enters his second year at OU, you’d like to start to have an idea of what you might be able to expect going forward.

Afalava is a big body in the middle. Someone who didn’t necessarily have to grow into his position when he arrived on campus. But he has to stay healthy to remain in the conversation going forward.

What we’re stressing about the interior, and maybe the offensive line in general, is that it is pretty elite with the starters. The depth has to improve quickly, and you can toss Afalava in that type of group.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.