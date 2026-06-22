Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 75 Daniel Akinkunmi

2025 stats: Played in six games, primarily special teams

2026 outlook

Akinkunmi has certainly found a role with OU special teams. Think the question right now is whether it will ever go beyond that? It’s OK if it doesn’t, but now in his third year in the program, you start to wonder.

Akinkunmi has also been pretty snake-bitten since arriving. One injury after another, and you saw that again during spring practice. It’s hard to expect him to make any sort of leap when he has been banged up so much.

It’s clear, though, he’s a team-first guy. It was almost comical this winter and spring that whenever you saw quarterback John Mateer, you would see Akinkunmi.

He can provide depth in the interior, provided he can stay on the field long enough to show what he can do.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.