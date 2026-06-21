Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 76 E’Marion Harris

2025 stats: Played and started in 11 games at tackle (Arkansas)

2026 outlook

Missing piece might be going a little too far, but adding Harris from the transfer portal was huge for the OU offensive line.

The Sooners have had some great past success in plucking a tackle from the portal and making it work. Lately, not as much. We’ll see if they can get back to the days of Wanya Morris, Walter Rouse.

Harris absolutely looked the part in watching him during spring practice. And you know he has the talent and experience, being a two-year starter for the Razorbacks.

OU has a very potent one-two combo at tackle with Harris and Michael Fasusi. They absolutely should anchor the charge in 2026.

2026 offensive tackle outlook

This is an interesting one for OU. Because on one hand, you have every right to be excited about the starting tackles. With E’Marion Harris and Michael Fasusi, that is about as potent as you’re going to find. Fasusi was starting to find that potential as a starter during the latter part of last season. Harris was a two-year starter at Arkansas. The depth after that? That’s going to be the question. Does OU have the guys it needs if something were to happen to Harris or Fasusi? If you’re an OU fan, well, maybe, hopefully, you just will never have to find out.