Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 77 Heath Ozaeta

2025 stats: Played in nine games, made seven starts at left guard

2026 outlook

A very interesting season coming up for Ozaeta. There was some speculation that maybe he would hit the transfer portal. But Ozaeta believes, as does OU, that Ozaeta absolutely has a spot in Norman.

What we’re going to find out is whether or not that is as a starting offensive guard. Or if it’s more about being a massive depth piece who can step in at a moment’s notice.

Ozaeta has the starting experience. And you know you can never have enough legitimate starting offensive linemen. The guard spot will be up for grabs. Going into August and then maybe even beyond.

Ozaeta is going to be needed at some point.

2026 interior offensive linemen outlook

There are going to be a lot of familiar names in this group for the upcoming season. Center Jake Maikkula will anchor everything. But at guard? There are three names for two spots. Between Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Ryan Fodje, it should be one heck of a competition. And one heck of a healthy competition. The key will be for whoever isn’t named the starter to keep pushing. Everybody knows the OU offense will be better if the line is improved, and the interior group is going to be crucial every step of the way.