Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 80 Bergin Kysar

2025 stats: Played in one game, no stats

2026 outlook

Now in his third year in the program, we pretty much know Kysar’s role. He is someone who will continue to push the other defensive ends to bring out their best.

Kysar is someone who has been a solid practice player. And he has played in a game in each of the last two seasons. He has shown to have the trust, but it seems clear what his spot is for this team and going forward.

Now the door is open for any number of defensive ends to show the staff what they can do. It’s hard to imagine Kysar knocking down that door. At the same time, it’s hard to imagine Kysar getting discouraged and not doing his part every step of the way.

2026 defensive ends outlook

It’s a little déjà vu here with the position. We’re just changing the names. Now it’s Taylor Wein who feels like the unquestioned star of the program. And now? OU is searching for the next version of Wein in 2026. A lot of candidates, most notably guys like Danny Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore. What has been impressive to watch is the ability of Miguel Chavis to get the best out of his guys. And to continue to get elite development of his guys on campus. Everybody feels like they’re getting better with each season under Chavis.