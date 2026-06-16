Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 81 Rocky Beers

2025 stats: Played in 12 games, 31 catches for 388 yards, seven touchdowns

2026 outlook

Seven touchdowns? From a tight end? OU fans haven’t seen those types of numbers in a long, long time. Now it wouldn’t be fair to expect that from Beers, but you get an idea of what he can produce.

When more than 20% of your receptions are scores, you automatically drift toward the red zone. OU needs more red zone targets and production from the tight end spot.

Beers, along with Hayden Hansen, are supposed to bring all of that. The experience, the numbers, leadership.

Everybody knows the OU offense can and should look different because of the tight ends. The hope, obviously, is that Beers can be included in that conversation.

2026 tight end outlook

Welcome to a new day, new era at the position. And a new name to run it all in all-time great tight end Jason Witten. If there is one position where OU has to make a leap, this is it. Or it definitely should be. OU attacked the portal, adding some leadership, experience in Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers. But also looking toward the future and present development. It has been three straight seasons of feeling like the position is just there instead of actually mattering. It’s up to Witten and all the guys now on campus to change that, starting now.