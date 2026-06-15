Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 82 Ivan Carreon

2025 stats: Played in 11 games, two catches for 35 yards

2026 outlook

Interesting season ahead for Carreon. Already having flirted with the transfer portal, Carreon is back for a third season with the Sooners.

But an injury has already hampered his development. Or maybe not so much as development, but his chances to show the coaches he deserves to get some more time.

After just two catches last season, and all the receivers that OU has brought in since? You’re not wrong to wonder where Carreon is headed from here.

If he can mentally keep pushing, you cannot teach his size. But it will be a waiting game to see if it will all come together.

2026 wide receiver outlook

The group received the best news when Isaiah Sategna opted to return to Norman for one more season. He easily could have head to the NFL. Sategna headlines the names coming back. And then the transfer portal had to be big for OU and appears to have been so. Let’s see what Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Trell Harris (Virginia) can do for this group. It needs to be a strong combination of leadership, transfers and the development of guys already on campus like Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice. A lot to be excited about, but a lot of we’ll see mentality.