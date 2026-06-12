Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 85 Trey Brown

2025 stats: Did not play

2026 outlook

It’s not intended to be a knock on Brown. However, if Brown sees the field, then that means something has gone wrong for the Sooners.

Brown has proven his worth repeatedly academically for the Sooners. And he continues to be a big-time guy on the scout team.

In this NIL era, that might feel like a thing that doesn’t matter. But it still does, even in 2026 and for this team coming up.

Brown is going to do whatever is asked of him by the staff, and there is definitely a certain respect that comes with that.

2026 wide receiver outlook

The group received the best news when Isaiah Sategna opted to return to Norman for one more season. He easily could have head to the NFL. Sategna headlines the names coming back. And then the transfer portal had to be big for OU and appears to have been so. Let’s see what Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Trell Harris (Virginia) can do for this group. It needs to be a strong combination of leadership, transfers and the development of guys already on campus like Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice. A lot to be excited about, but a lot of we’ll see mentality.