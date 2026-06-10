Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 87 Jacob Ulrich

2025 stats: Played in 13 games, two punts for 95 yards (47.5 avg)

2026 outlook

Ulrich lost his job last season because of injury. But it appears as though that competition with Grayson Miller is going to be a legitimate one going into preseason camp.

Miller went on a heater after Ulrich went down. It didn’t make sense to upset the flow and rhythm the team had. However, this season is different. A healthy Ulrich should be right in the thick of it all.

Kudos to Ulrich for not moping or being negative last season. No, he was not the starting punter. Ulrich, though, was the holder all season. A job nobody notices until something goes wrong. Well, nothing went wrong.

Ulrich aims for a bigger role coming up, but he will have to 100% earn the spot from Miller. It will not be given to him.

2026 special teams outlook

Some units look solid. There are others that OU fans would love to see upgraded. And we’ll find out together how it all looks for Doug Deakin and crew. Kicker is solid, obviously, with Tate Sandell. No worries. Punter will be a two-man race between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich, as Ulrich attempts to win the job back from Miller. The story, though, is in the return game. Just about every OU fan wants to see the special in the special teams from that department. Return some kickoffs, bust some big ones on punt returns. It feels as though the personnel is there, but everybody is in a wait-and-see type of vibe.