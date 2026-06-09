Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 88 Jack Van Dorselaer

2025 stats: Played in 13 games, five receptions for 23 yards, touchdown

2026 outlook

OU went old in the transfer portal for tight end. But then there is Van Dorselaer. If the Sooners, namely first-year coach Jason Witten, can get the best out of the sophomore, changes things dramatically.

Van Dorselaer, like all the tight ends, is fired up to have Witten leading the charge. He will be the best example, to this point, to see how quickly Witten can improve the room.

There is a lot of talent with Van Dorselaer, but he will have to show he can be an all-around tight end. Has to be able to do the dirty work, be physical and earn more time on the field.

He is coming from an SEC school, so Van Dorselaer understands what it takes. We’ll find out how fast he can become somebody in Norman.

2026 tight end outlook

Welcome to a new day, new era at the position. And a new name to run it all in all-time great tight end Jason Witten. If there is one position where OU has to make a leap, this is it. Or it definitely should be. OU attacked the portal, adding some leadership, experience in Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers. But also looking toward the future and present development. It has been three straight seasons of feeling like the position is just there instead of actually mattering. It’s up to Witten and all the guys now on campus to change that, starting now.