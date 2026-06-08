Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 89 Hayden Hansen

2025 stats: Played in 13 games, 30 receptions for 254 yards, two touchdowns (Florida)

2026 outlook

Hansen knows why he was brought to OU. It is time to bring physicality back to the tight end position. And he needs to be the one leading the way.

Hansen has tremendous size and has been able to produce during his years as a Gator. However, with Jason Witten now coaching Hansen, you wonder just how much better Hansen can be and will be in Norman.

Can he become that red zone target? That third down security blanket? It will be fun to watch what offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle might be able to do with someone with the skills like Hansen.

The 30 catches needs to be the floor for Hansen. OU will need more from Hansen if the offense can bring another dimension this season.

2026 tight end outlook

Welcome to a new day, new era at the position. And a new name to run it all in all-time great tight end Jason Witten. If there is one position where OU has to make a leap, this is it. Or it definitely should be. OU attacked the portal, adding some leadership, experience in Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers. But also looking toward the future and present development. It has been three straight seasons of feeling like the position is just there instead of actually mattering. It’s up to Witten and all the guys now on campus to change that, starting now.