Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 90 Trent Wilson

2025 stats: Played in three games, one tackle (redshirt)

2026 outlook

A sneaky pick for one of the most vital players for the defense going forward. Because if the OU defense is going to continue to be what it needs to be, then the tackle spot needs the depth. And the production.

It seems clear, following spring, expectations are high for Wilson. The question is just how high, realistically, can they be?

Given a month of practices as a first-team tackle gave Wilson plenty of chances to show the staff what he can do. He will need to take that confidence with him going forward.

If Wilson can be more than just a guy who gives the starters a breather, it will go a long way toward the Sooners defense reaching their potential.

2026 defensive tackle outlook

Well, you know OU has two mammoth stars in David Stone and Jayden Jackson. They might be among the best in the entire country and definitely the best one-two combo in the country. After that, though, where does this group go? That is why the spring was so imperative to give guys like Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson opportunities to show what they can do. This defense only works if there is depth in the interior. You cannot have a massive dip in production after Stone and Jackson. That’s the job ahead for Todd Bates.