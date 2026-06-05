Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 92 Jacob Henry

2025 stats: Did not play

2026 outlook

Henry is sticking with it. If he didn’t love football, he certainly could have packed his bags and done something else.

Instead, here is for year No. 2 with the Sooners. The transition from wrestling is done, now let’s start to see just a bit what Henry might be able to do.

Nobody is asking him to be a star or even a regular contributor. What will be key for Henry is to make all those practice reps count. Make them count during the week with the hope of maybe getting a shot on Saturdays.

2026 defensive tackle outlook

Well, you know OU has two mammoth stars in David Stone and Jayden Jackson. They might be among the best in the entire country and definitely the best one-two combo in the country. After that, though, where does this group go? That is why the spring was so imperative to give guys like Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson opportunities to show what they can do. This defense only works if there is depth in the interior. You cannot have a massive dip in production after Stone and Jackson. That’s the job ahead for Todd Bates.