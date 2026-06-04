Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 93 Kenny Ozowalu

2025 stats: Played in 12 games, started 10; 17 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks (UTSA)

2026 outlook

This could be a sneaky one for OU. Not a lot of people knew much about Ozowalu when he entered the portal or when he committed. But as you took a deeper dive, you understand he can be a factor.

The door is still open for Ozowalu, in terms of being an EDGE guy or a tackle. It feels like EDGE will be where he’ll be when it’s all said and done.

Either way, he’s going to get plenty of chances to show what he can do. And if he as good as what OU is hoping? He will certainly make the best of them.

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.