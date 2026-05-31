Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 97 Alex Shieldnight

2025 stats: Played in one game, vs. Kent State, no stats

2026 outlook

Another season of learning and developing and maturing. Know that does not sound awfully glamorous, but it is the truth. If Shieldnight can keep his head down and stay the course, it can work out.

Nobody is expecting him to be the difference maker at EDGE this season for OU. But instead of being on the field for a game, make it multiple games. Get a few tackles, start to show the coaches what you might be able to do going forward.

It’s not about the short term stuff for Shieldnight. Keep progressing and see if there is a day when opportunity will come knocking.

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.