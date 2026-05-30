Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 98 Jake Kreul

2025 stats: N/A

2026 outlook

It might be too early to bank on Kreul to be a massive contributor, but well, we shall see. Kreul had a tremendous spring as a mid-year enrollee. And we know the depth at defensive end is going to be determined by the guys to show Miguel Chavis they deserve the opportunities.

Kreul has come in with a great attitude and seemed to really embrace everything that has come his way so far.

He has one heck of a future, for sure. Think the question everybody is wondering is whether the future can already be now. That Kreul can already be a guy in 2026.

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.