Damonic Williams, Kendal Daniels among top OU defensive additions in Brent Venables eraby: Bob Przybylo42 minutes agoBPrzybyloRead In AppOklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) rushes the quarterback during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family √ê Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26.Damonic Williams, Kendal Daniels among top OU defensive additions in Brent Venables era of transfer portal window.