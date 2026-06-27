David Stone tops OU football ratings for EA Sports College Football 27

Well, if you thought OU defensive tackle David Stone could sneak up on anybody, guess again. It’s no secret who he is, as we’ve seen with projections for the 2027 NFL Draft. He is a consistent choice to be a first-round selection next April.

But your latest evidence? How about his rating for EA Sports College Football ’27? Not only is Stone ranked as the best defensive tackle in the country, he is far and away the No. 1-ranked OU player in the game.

Stone comes in at a No. 94 overall, four points higher than cornerback Eli Bowen and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.

EA Sports ’27 will be released July 9. Different versions of early access go LIVE on July 2 and July 6, respectively.

Here is a list of all the players ranked above an 85 rating. The Sooners, for this season, have 11 players earning that honor.

OU EA Sports ratings

No. 1 David Stone – 94

No. 2 Eli Bowen – 90

No. 3 Isaiah Sategna – 90

No. 4 John Mateer – 89

No. 5 Kip Lewis – 89

No. 6 Peyton Bowen – 87

No. 7 Tate Sandell – 87

No. 8 Taylor Wein – 87

No. 9 Trell Harris – 87

No. 10 Jayden Jackson – 86

No. 11 Michael Fasusi – 86