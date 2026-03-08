Derrion Reid exorcises OU demons, takes down Texas in OT

OU basketball just will not go away. And the path continues for another game, another night.

Derrion Reid hit his only 3-pointer of the game with 11 seconds left in overtime to help the Sooners to a dramatic 88-85 overtime victory at Texas on Saturday night.

Reid’s shot, off a brilliant assist from Xzayvier Brown, gave OU an 86-82 lead. And this was one that the Sooners were not going to blow. Not this time around.

“These guys, so apropos of how our season has gone, for the guys to bounce back after getting gut-punch at the end of the game? How these guys have been all year,” head coach Porter Moser said.

Because there was zero reason this game went to overtime. OU led 69-57 with under seven minutes left before Texas made a run.

It was OU 77-71 in the final minute when the Sooners fouled Texas when the Horns were taking a 3-pointer twice. Not once but twice. The Longhorns made all six.

Tied at 77, Brown had a chance just after half court at the buzzer but came up short to send the game into overtime.

Nijel Pack led the way for OU with 23 points, while Brown had 21. Pack had five rebounds, while Brown had four assists and four steals.

OU trailed 40-36 at halftime, a first half absolutely marred by foul trouble for both teams. The Sooners, especially Mo Wague, did a great job of not replicating that again in the second half.

Wague finished with eight points, with all of them coming after halftime and had five rebounds and two steals.

So many heartbreaks and gut-punches during that horrible losing streak. This time, though, the Sooners had the answer.

Head coach Porter Moser is now 2-8 against Texas, with both wins coming in Austin during the last two seasons.

Up next

OU, now 17-14 overall and 7-11 in the SEC, has moved its way on up to the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Sooners will take on South Carolina in the final game Wednesday night. The Gamecocks took care of OU rather easily in Columbia in the regular season, loss No. 5 during the nine-game skid.