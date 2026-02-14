Eight-run second inning paves way to OU softball win, 12-2

You don’t know when it’s going to happen for OU softball, but you get the feeling that it’s always going to happen.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult for Sooner opponents to avoid that inning. That one crooked frame where everything just gets out of whack.

It’s that type of confidence that even after allowing back-to-back home runs to begin the game, there is zero panic.

Because you get two, and OU gets eight? Mission accomplished. That’s exactly what OU did in a 12-2 run-rule (5 innings) victory against Minnesota on Saturday morning in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Gophers held a 2-1 lead going into the top of the second. And then? The Sooner bats took over. Some very familiar names for head coach Patty Gasso. Kasidi Pickering had a three-run homer in the inning, and Ella Parker had a two-run shot of her own.

They’re the veterans for a reason. A great understanding of the moment and when the team might need a lift.

Ailana Agbayani continued her brilliant weekend with a four-hit outing and scoring twice. Pickering and Parker each drove in three runs.

From there, it was about watching Sydney Berzon in the circle. She gave up the back-to-back shots in the first, and it was up to Karlie Keeney to calm the noise.

Berzon pitched the first two innings, allowing four hits and the two runs. That paved the way for Miali Guachino to throw the final three frames. She was electric in giving up zero hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

OU gets right back at it against Idaho State at 1 p.m. The Sooners are 3-0 this weekend.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule – Las Cruces, N.M. / El Paso, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. (vs. Idaho State)

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (at UTEP)