Ella Parker leads yet another OU power barrage, Sooners take down Tulsa,12-1

One more power barrage by OU softball, and now we’ll see if the Sooners can do it when the competition heats up.

Junior Ella Parker hit two home runs and drove in five runs as OU cruised to yet another run-rule victory, taking out visiting Tulsa, 12-1, in five innings on Wednesday at Love’s Field.

The scoring and the power began early. A three-run shot by Gabbie Garcia gave OU a 4-0 lead in the first. The Sooners would score six in the frame, including a two-run homer by Ailana Agbayani.

Parker would then provide the offense in the second and third innings. She hit a two-run bomb in the second to make it 8-1. Followed that with a three-run shot in the third.

Freshman Lexi McDaniel closed it out with a solo shot in the fourth.

Just another message to the SEC softball world. OK, conference play is coming, but so is this OU offense.

Head coach Patty Gasso once again went with freshman Allyssa Parker to begin things in the circle. Parker went three innings, allowing a run in the second and also striking out four.

Gasso continues to attempt to get Kierston Deal going again. The senior pitched the fourth inning. Gasso knows she needs Deal to be a factor during conference play. The first month was rough, but the last two outings have been a lot better.

Continuing the confidence trend, it was Sydney Berzon to finish it off in the fifth, striking out two and leaving the bases loaded.

Up next

Did the Sooners learn everything they had to for this start? Here come some real games. It all starts at Love’s Field this weekend, with Auburn coming to town for a three-game set.