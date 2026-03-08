Ella Parker leads OU softball barrage, a two-win, run-rule Saturday

OU softball is full of talented freshmen, nobody is questioning that. But do not forget about some of the vets. Someone like Ella Parker will remind you just in case.

Parker hit a couple of home runs as the OU train keeps on rolling with a 10-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory against visiting Louisiana at the Okana Invitational on Saturday at Love’s Field.

Parker got it started with a two-run shot in the first inning. A game where OU scored 10 runs all via the long ball, adding five more to its season total.

Parker added another and drove in three runs, and then fellow junior Kasidi Pickering got into the act with a three-run homer of her own.

Then, yep, it was back to the freshman. Kendall Wells hit a two-run shot in the fourth, as did Lexi McDaniel. The freshmen also homered in the first victory Saturday against Abilene Christian.

You could tell how serious OU was treating this game, with Audrey Lowry in the circle. She threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit without a walk and five strikeouts.

Berkley Zache closed out the fifth.

The Okana Invitational concludes Sunday at Love’s.

OU 8, Abilene Christian 0 (6)

The first month of the season has taught OU softball fans that freshman Allyssa Parker can bring it at the plate.

However, everybody knows she is more than that. And it sounds like we are about to find out just how much more in the weeks to come.

Allyssa Parker got her chance to start in the circle Saturday and made the most of it. She threw a two-hit shutout in the victory.

Parker is always going to get a little help from the lineup, but this wasn’t one of those banner offensive games. Just a little by little each inning, and Parker doing the work every single time in the circle.

OU did get three more home runs, beginning with a two-run shot by Ailana Agbayani in the second inning.

Kendall Wells continued her incredible freshman season with a two-run bomb of her own in the fifth inning. Freshman Lexi McDaniel added a solo shot in the sixth.

Ella Parker ended the game by reaching on an error, to bring home Agbayani.

What was impressive more than anything was how efficient Parker was, throwing just 62 pitches in the six frames. No walks and four strikeouts to earn her second win of her career.

Updated Schedule (Including Non-OU Games) | Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.

Sunday

10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian