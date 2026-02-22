Ella Parker, OU make a statement to close out Mary Nutter

So maybe we just saw what happens when you make OU softball a little angry? The Sooners were stunned with a loss to Long Beach State on Saturday. And there was a bit of a bounce back with a win vs. Cal.

But not a statement-making victory. Oh, but that came Sunday. Have to believe that’s exactly what head coach Patty Gasso was hoping to see. OU hit seven home runs in absolutely demolishing No. 23 Washington 15-2 in five innings in Cathedral City, Calif.

Seven home runs and three of them by junior Ella Parker.

Unreal.

Just one after another. The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic might be the last time for a while we see the competitive spirit for OU have to come out. And after Saturday there might have been some wonderings about what that might look like.

Now we know.

OU scored six in the first and set the tone. Added at least one run in every single inning. Parker went 4-for-4 with the three round-trippers and drove in four runs and also scored four times.

Other home runs? Kasidi Pickering, Kendall Wells, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Ailana Agbayani. Pickering, Wells and Parker went back-to-back-to-back in the third inning.

Appeared it could be a high-scoring affair until it wasn’t. It was Miali Guachino going the five-inning distance. She allowed two home runs in the first inning and settled down. Guachino gave up four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win. She is now 4-0 this season.

The Sooners had 14 hits.

OU is now 13-2 overall and went 5-1 this weekend. After three weekends on the road, time for Love’s Field. The Sooners are at home, beginning Thursday.