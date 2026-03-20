Emotional weekend coming up for OU softball, pitcher Miali Guachino

With each year, it is becoming more and more normal, but it will still be an interesting weekend to navigate for OU softball.

Head coach Patty Gasso has not been afraid to use the transfer portal. And to tremendous success as well.

Both of the additions for this year, though, are pitchers from an SEC team. And SEC teams that OU will face on the road in the next two weekends.

It is time to head to Oxford and take on Ole Miss for a three-game set. The following week, let us go to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.

Ole Miss the former home of sophomore pitcher Miali Guachino. And LSU the old stomping grounds for senior hurler Sydney Berzon.

One weekend at a time.

“It’s going to be a big moment for her with how she’s going to handle that,” Gasso said. “To me, you have to trust your team. Trust your team to have your back and we will, especially hers going into Ole Miss.

“We’re not going to make a big deal of it. I hope she doesn’t make a big deal of it. When you leave, you have a lot of friends there. That’s part of it. You’re going to see a lot of people that you spent a lot of time with but we’ve got her. We’ve got her, so I feel that we’ll be prepared for that.”

Guachino has been solid for the Sooners so far. She is 7-0 with two complete games and one save in 38.1 innings. Guachino has allowed 16 runs with 51 strikeouts, 13 walks and has hit seven batters.

She was a big reason why Ole Miss made the Women’s College World Series for the first time last season.

Tensions will be high. There is no way of knowing how she will handle that moment. But OU, of course, will do whatever it can to make the weekend as smooth as possible.

You never know. You could be former OU catcher Sophia Nugent and come to Love’s Field and jack a massive home run like she did last season. Or you could be OU baseball pitcher Cam Johnson and throw a dud like he did at LSU on Thursday night.

Emotions are always going to be running high. These next two weekends are just something OU softball has to get through. Yes, it is a little easier, or maybe a lot, because of this offense. Still, you have to keep your composure and deliver.

We will see when Guachino has her number called.

OU is at Ole Miss for the trio of games Saturday, Sunday, Monday.