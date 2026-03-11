ESPN names Oklahoma's Aaliyah Chavez Freshman of the Year

ESPN has crowned Oklahoma freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez as the national Freshman of the Year, it announced on Wednesday.

The former No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class paces the 10th-ranked Sooners with 18.4 points per game—the top mark among qualified freshmen—while adding 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. She earned All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman honors, but most notably was not named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

According to Oklahoma’s press release, since 2009, only Chavez and UConn’s Paige Bueckers have posted averages of at least 18.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 3.5 RPG with no more than 3.0 turnovers per game. Among true freshmen nationwide, she ranks third with 12 games of 20+ points and leads all first-years with six such performances against ranked foes. In those ranked matchups, she averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, helping OU notch six wins over top teams.

Chavez is shooting 93.9% from the free-throw line and holds active streaks of 62 straight made free throws (SEC and OU records). She’s one of just five Sooner freshmen ever to reach 500 points in year one.

OU is currently awaiting its NCAA Tournament seeding announcement, which will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.