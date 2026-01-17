For OU basketball, about 'finding ways to win these games'

The message was clear and simple from OU head coach Porter Moser. Effort, defensive effort was going to get you on the court Saturday and from this point forward.

And for dang-near 40 minutes, the seven-man rotation gave everything it had to help the Sooners win. But it came down to one possession, one shot, and a very familiar ending.

OU guard Nijel Pack was too strong with his 3-point attempt as the clock was expiring as the Sooners dropped a wild 83-81 contest against visiting Alabama on Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU called its final timeout with 4.1 seconds left, having the ball at midcourt.

“We were coming down, we were trying to get X on a little splice cut and he just fell,” Moser said. “That was our first option. We were trying to get X in that mid-area, being down two with the way he shoots free throws.

“Then we had a backside hammer action going and Mo was supposed to screen back. So right away, option one went down when X fell. They did a good job, Nijel and Mo, getting the second option to get a shot.”

Pack inbounded the ball to Wague, who flipped it back to Pack. The shot wasn’t a terrible one, just a very, very deep one. Back iron, clock hits zero, and OU (11-7 overall, 1-4 SEC) is now on a four-game losing streak.

This is the first gut-punch of the 2025-26 season. In the previous three losses, the Sooners simply hadn’t been competitive enough to be involved in a last-second type of play.

Moser realized that. And he said that came down to one thing – defensive effort. So despite the fact every single player was set to play based on the SEC availability report. Moser went with just a seven-man rotation.

A starting five and Jadon Jones and Kirill Elatontsev coming off the bench.

It almost worked. And it did work for strong stretches during the game. The defensive intensity was the catalyst to a 44-33 halftime lead, as OU ended the half on an 11-0 run.

The second half was back and forth in a game that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties.

Xzayvier Brown led the way with 21 points. Down 82-79, Brown had a chance to tie the game with three free throws. He hit the first two but missed the third. Alabama went 1-for-2 on its trip to lead to the game’s final sequence.

Derrion Reid had 16 points and nine rebounds but was cramping throughout the second half. And Tae Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.

And now? Picking yourself back up. It’s a four-game skid, but you just attack it one game at a time. That begins Tuesday night at South Carolina.

“It was a hard postgame address because yes, they played their tails off,” Moser said. “Finding ways to win these games.”

OU news/notes

*Just a couple of more made shots from Pack and this would have been a different story. Nothing you can do about that now, and nothing that Moser is second-guessing.

“I roll with Nijel. I’m not doubting Nijel,” Moser said. “I’m all-in with him, man. He got a look, and he actually hits those kind of shots. Nijel hits those kinds of shots a lot. Stood up there and took it with confidence. That’s not why (lost the game).”

Pack had 12 points but needed 18 shots to get there, shooting 5 for 18 and a woeful 2-for-10 from 3-point territory.

*Was only the seven-man rotation. But those seven showed why they’re the ones getting on the court right now.

“Jadon Jones gave us a lift,” Moser said. “I know he did miss a couple of looks. Did have some intangible stuff with four steals, four blocks. I thought Kirill gave us a lift, had four rebounds, five points, two steals, two assists.”

Jones played 31 minutes and had seven points with five rebounds, four steals and the four blocks.

Elatontsev, after not scoring in the first half, had five points with the four boards, two assists, two steals and a block.